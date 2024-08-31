- Home
AJK Pays Rich Tributes To Elderly Kashmir Freedom Struggle Leader Syed Ali Geelani On His 3rd Martyrdom Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has paid eulogizing tributes to renowned liberation leader and former Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Gilani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary, solemnized at both sides of LoC with dull solemnity and reverence.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the PM, while highlighting the deceased leader's significant role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle, said that Gilani was an epoch-making personality and an icon of resistance against Indian occupation.
The deceased leader's lifelong struggle, he said, would continue to inspire Kashmir's incoming generations.
He said that the Baba e Hurriyat's slogan "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours" was still the most popular slogan in Occupied Kashmir.
Terming Syed Ali Gilani as a fearless advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, he said that Gilani dedicated his entire life for the noble cause. "Syed Ali Gilani was imprisoned and detained for most of his life, but he remained stick to his ground and never compromised on his ideals," he added.
Anwaar said that it was high time that the global community should come forward in a big way to help Kashmiris achieve their birth right, the right to self-determination.
