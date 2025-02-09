AJK pays tribute to Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on 12th martyrdom anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed the 12th martyrdom anniversary of Dr. Afzal Guru, a prominent Kashmiri freedom struggle leader, with solemnity and reverence on Sunday.

Guru was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail in 2013 on charges of attacking the Indian Parliament, a move widely seen as a judicial killing.

Special ceremonies were held across AJK, including in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, to pay tribute to Guru's sacrifice, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Sunday.

Speakers at these events, including PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter President Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, hailed Guru as a hero who gave his life for the cause of Kashmir's liberation from Indian occupation.

The AJK government and various political parties, including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK), remembered Guru's contribution to the Kashmir freedom struggle and reiterated their commitment to continuing his mission.

Chairman Central Publicity Wing of Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front Azeem Dutt Advocate termed Guru's hanging as a judicial murder, saying India did not fulfill legal requirements while executing him.

Guru's martyrdom anniversary is being observed on February 9, while Muhammad Maqbool Butt's anniversary will be marked on February 11. Both leaders are revered as heroes of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

