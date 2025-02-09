Open Menu

AJK Pays Tribute To Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru On 12th Martyrdom Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM

AJK pays tribute to Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on 12th martyrdom anniversary

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed the 12th martyrdom anniversary of Dr. Afzal Guru, a prominent Kashmiri freedom struggle leader, with solemnity and reverence on Sunday.

Guru was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail in 2013 on charges of attacking the Indian Parliament, a move widely seen as a judicial killing.

Special ceremonies were held across AJK, including in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, to pay tribute to Guru's sacrifice, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Sunday.

Speakers at these events, including PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter President Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate, hailed Guru as a hero who gave his life for the cause of Kashmir's liberation from Indian occupation.

The AJK government and various political parties, including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK), remembered Guru's contribution to the Kashmir freedom struggle and reiterated their commitment to continuing his mission.

Chairman Central Publicity Wing of Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front Azeem Dutt Advocate termed Guru's hanging as a judicial murder, saying India did not fulfill legal requirements while executing him.

Guru's martyrdom anniversary is being observed on February 9, while Muhammad Maqbool Butt's anniversary will be marked on February 11. Both leaders are revered as heroes of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

31 minutes ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

31 minutes ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

45 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

45 minutes ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

45 minutes ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

45 minutes ago
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

46 minutes ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan