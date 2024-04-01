AJK people face sudden price hike during holy month

Despite the establishment of special Ramadan bazaars by AJK authorities, the people are facing sudden price hike in different commodities being sold in the AJK shops

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Despite the establishment of special Ramadan bazaars by AJK authorities, the people are facing sudden price hike in different commodities being sold in the AJK shops.

Shopkeepers across the Mirpur region, including the central fruit and vegetable market, have been found involved in overcharging for essential items such as vegetables, fruit, meat, dairy products, and even eggs and dates.

"The prices of almost all edible items have skyrocketed," lamented Bashir Kashmiri, a low-paid IT employee.

"We can't afford meat even once in a week."

The District Price Control Committees in all AJK districts appear helpless in controlling the rampant profiteering, according to A.

H. Nizami, Convener of the Mirpur Consumers Forum.

AJK authorities claimed to have taken stringent measures to curb hoarding and artificial scarcity but the reality on the ground suggests otherwise.

A special bazaar at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium is reportedly selling commodities at inflated rates, further exacerbating the financial burden on families during this sacred month.

Meanwhile, a senior AJK government Official said that those found involved in profiteering will be punished without discrimination.

