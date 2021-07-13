AJK people not give response to Bilawal during election campaign: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had not given response to Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the election campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had not given response to Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the election campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PPP chairman had no credibility and contribution in the politics that was why he was not popular among the masses and totally failed in getting sympathies of them.

He said the people of the country were asking from Bilawal Bhutto that why he went to United States (US) as elections were scheduled in the AJK, who might have fear of defeat in the polls.

It was contradictory that Bilawal had preferred to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) general election in the past rather than the public gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he added.

Farrukh Habib said the PPP leadership was not in position or unable to tell the nation regarding its chairman agenda of visit to US.

He said leadership of both political parties including PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were involved in massive corruption and money laundering, adding they had registered corruption cases against each others during their regimes.

He lamented that both PPP and PML-N had not strengthened the accountability process in the country while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not make any compromise in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had taken clear stance that it would not give its bases to US against Afghanistan. Nobody would be allowed to use Pakistan's soil for subversive activities against other countries, he added.