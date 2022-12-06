UrduPoint.com

AJK People Reject PTI's Narrative Of Lies In LG Elections: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

AJK people reject PTI's narrative of lies in LG elections: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Atta Tara here on Tuesday said people of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) had rejected the narrative of lies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the local government elections.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "People of AJK have totally rejected the PTI's narrative of lies and leveling allegations against opponents without any evidence in the Local Government Elections".

He said PTI had been defeated in Muzafarabad, Neelam valley, Rawalakot and Haveli by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties.

He said Imran Khan had caused damage to the Kashmir cause during his tenure, adding India had revoked article 370 of the constitution and changed the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Tara deplored the misconduct of AJK Prime Minister with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exhibited during an event held in AJK.

He alleged Sardar Tanveer Ilyas had been nominated as Prime Minister of AJK by Imran Khan after getting 'highest bidding' (bribery).

He alleged that the AJK PM wanted to get NOC for his housing society and Centaurus Mall adding that during the PDM government, the NOC will be issued as per law.

Before sealing the Centaurus Mall, the Capital Development Authority had issued four show cause notices, out of which two were issued during the tenure of PTI government, he added.

He alleged that Farah Gogi had been given an 'NRO' by the Punjab government in all the corruption cases.

He questioned why two Director Generals of Anti-corruption had been changed in a short time. "The two DGs of Anti-Corruption had been changed just to give NRO to Farah Gogi," he said.

Tarar said that Farah Gogi did all the corruption in line with the direction of Imran Khan's family. He alleged that Farah Gogi was facilitated by the PTI leadership to fly outside the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Noc Farah Jammu Tara Rawalakot Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Capital Development Authority Family Event All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

9 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

3 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.