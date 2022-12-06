(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Atta Tara here on Tuesday said people of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) had rejected the narrative of lies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the local government elections.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "People of AJK have totally rejected the PTI's narrative of lies and leveling allegations against opponents without any evidence in the Local Government Elections".

He said PTI had been defeated in Muzafarabad, Neelam valley, Rawalakot and Haveli by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties.

He said Imran Khan had caused damage to the Kashmir cause during his tenure, adding India had revoked article 370 of the constitution and changed the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Tara deplored the misconduct of AJK Prime Minister with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exhibited during an event held in AJK.

He alleged Sardar Tanveer Ilyas had been nominated as Prime Minister of AJK by Imran Khan after getting 'highest bidding' (bribery).

He alleged that the AJK PM wanted to get NOC for his housing society and Centaurus Mall adding that during the PDM government, the NOC will be issued as per law.

Before sealing the Centaurus Mall, the Capital Development Authority had issued four show cause notices, out of which two were issued during the tenure of PTI government, he added.

He alleged that Farah Gogi had been given an 'NRO' by the Punjab government in all the corruption cases.

He questioned why two Director Generals of Anti-corruption had been changed in a short time. "The two DGs of Anti-Corruption had been changed just to give NRO to Farah Gogi," he said.

Tarar said that Farah Gogi did all the corruption in line with the direction of Imran Khan's family. He alleged that Farah Gogi was facilitated by the PTI leadership to fly outside the country.