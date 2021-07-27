UrduPoint.com
AJK People Rejected Anti-state Political Parties During Elections: Zarqa Taimur

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:53 PM

AJK people rejected anti-state political parties during elections: Zarqa Taimur

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on Tuesday said that the people of AJK wanted real change that is why they categorically rejected pro-Indian political parties during AJK elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on Tuesday said that the people of AJK wanted real change that is why they categorically rejected pro-Indian political parties during AJK elections.

Talking to ptv, she said Kashmiris were fighting since long for their just right to self determination and rendering matchless sacrifices for this cause.

"The Kashmiris categorically rejected those political parties which are used anti-state narrative during AJK elections," she said.

She said that Imran Khan was the only leader who highlighted the voice of suppressed Kashmiris and fought their case effectively before Intentional fora.

She said that PTI leadership exposed Modi government and its ongoing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with an effective manner.

Replying to a question, she said that the political parties should avoid point-scoring on sensitive issue of Kashmir.

