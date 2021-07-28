UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK People Rejected PML-N's Anti-state Narrative In Polls: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

AJK people rejected PML-N's anti-state narrative in polls: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had rejected the dirty politics and anti-state narrative adopted by its Vice President Maryam Nawaz during elections campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had rejected the dirty politics and anti-state narrative adopted by its Vice President Maryam Nawaz during elections campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leaders were continuously criticizing and attacking the national institutions including armed forces and judiciary and urged them to review their pathetic narrative or agenda.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clinched the majority seats in AJK polls and it was in a position to form a government there in order to initiate numerous development projects in the area to bring change in their lifestyle.

The SAPM said the PML-N leadership was in a habit to level baseless allegations of rigging and horse-trading against PTI candidates after facing defeat in the elections. The people of the country were fully believed in visionary leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was working efficiently for their development and uplift, he added.

Commenting on by-polls in PP-38 Sialkot IV, Usman Dar expressed hope that PTI would win the seat in this constituency with thumping majority and huge margin.

Replying to a question, he applauded the incumbent government's efforts in strengthening and stabling the national economy through its prudent economic policies, adding the government was committed to control the inflation to provide relief to the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government PP-38

Recent Stories

UN Concerned By Tensions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Bor ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of agitation

2 minutes ago

CM Balochistan condoles demise of Sardar Abdul Reh ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

12 minutes ago

UN Welcomes Productive US-Russia Strategic Stabili ..

12 minutes ago

'No hope' for five missing after German chemical b ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.