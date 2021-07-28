Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had rejected the dirty politics and anti-state narrative adopted by its Vice President Maryam Nawaz during elections campaign

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N leaders were continuously criticizing and attacking the national institutions including armed forces and judiciary and urged them to review their pathetic narrative or agenda.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clinched the majority seats in AJK polls and it was in a position to form a government there in order to initiate numerous development projects in the area to bring change in their lifestyle.

The SAPM said the PML-N leadership was in a habit to level baseless allegations of rigging and horse-trading against PTI candidates after facing defeat in the elections. The people of the country were fully believed in visionary leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was working efficiently for their development and uplift, he added.

Commenting on by-polls in PP-38 Sialkot IV, Usman Dar expressed hope that PTI would win the seat in this constituency with thumping majority and huge margin.

Replying to a question, he applauded the incumbent government's efforts in strengthening and stabling the national economy through its prudent economic policies, adding the government was committed to control the inflation to provide relief to the common man.