AJK People To Observe Sept 25 As Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Monday called for a Black Day on September 25 to protest the second phase of what they describe as sham elections in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to AJK government, Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haq's government is urging citizens across AJK to join mass protests against these elections which they believe go against the wishes of the local population and violate international norms.

Protests will take place in towns and cities throughout AJK including the capital, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Participants from various sectors of society, including traders, lawyers, journalists and public employees are expected to gather for rallies.

In Mirpur, a protest is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.

m. from the district court, organized by the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC).

This committee represents diverse local civil society groups and is led by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry.

The DC emphasized that the protests aim to draw international attention to the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, advocating for the right to self-determination as outlined in UN resolutions.

He noted that the ongoing elections cannot substitute for a proper plebiscite as demonstrated by the Kashmiri people's consistent boycott of similar elections in the past.

The NEOC Chairman reiterated that these elections are an attempt to mislead the international community and will not be accepted by the Kashmiri people.

APP/ahr/378

