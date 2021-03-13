UrduPoint.com
AJK People To Reject PDM's Corrupt, Unnatural Alliance In Upcoming Polls: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday hoped that the people of Azad Kashmir would reject the corrupt and unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by electing the PTI with heavy majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday hoped that the people of Azad Kashmir would reject the corrupt and unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by electing the PTI with heavy majority.

Qureshi, who is also the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said in a meeting with AJK former prime minister and now president of PTI AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here, that the party would field the people with good repute and followers of Imran Khan's ideology in upcoming AJK elections.

Barrister Sultan apprised the PTI vice chairman of the party's preparedness regarding the election and other party matters.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Kashmir was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and the country would continue raising voice at every platform to rid the Kashmir brethren of Indian oppression.

The PTI vice chairman appreciated Barrister Sultan's efforts to activate the party in AJK.

Barrister Sultan congratulated the foreign minister on internationalising the Kashmir issue as well as other success of Pakistan on diplomatic front.

