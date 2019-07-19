AJK people warned of flood-like situation following flooding of rivers and nullahs due to exceptional torrential rains

There could be the over flooding of the rivers and seasonal nullahs across Azad Jammu Kashmir following exceptionally torrential rains during monsoon-2019 in the State as forecast by the Metrological Department, the AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Friday warned

The SDMA authorities told APP that people across AJK had been advised to adopt precautionary measures by staying away of the rivers and seasonal nullahs which could over-flow their banks because of their impending heavy rainfall much above to the expectations.

Rains are expected at some sites of the upper reaches as well as plains of Jammu and Kashmir state during next 24 hours, according to the forecast of the MET office.