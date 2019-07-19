UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK People Warned Of Flood-like Situation Following Flooding Of Rivers And Nullahs Due To Exceptional Torrential Rains

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

AJK people warned of flood-like situation following flooding of rivers and nullahs due to exceptional torrential rains

There could be the over flooding of the rivers and seasonal nullahs across Azad Jammu Kashmir following exceptionally torrential rains during monsoon-2019 in the State as forecast by the Metrological Department, the AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Friday warned

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : There could be the over flooding of the rivers and seasonal nullahs across Azad Jammu Kashmir following exceptionally torrential rains during monsoon-2019 in the State as forecast by the Metrological Department, the AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Friday warned.

The SDMA authorities told APP that people across AJK had been advised to adopt precautionary measures by staying away of the rivers and seasonal nullahs which could over-flow their banks because of their impending heavy rainfall much above to the expectations.

Rains are expected at some sites of the upper reaches as well as plains of Jammu and Kashmir state during next 24 hours, according to the forecast of the MET office.

Related Topics

Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Rains

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

35 minutes ago

Chinese vice president meets French President's di ..

16 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Olympic Association Calls on ..

16 minutes ago

Saif Group to support opposition in ICCI elections

16 minutes ago

Sale of CDA on result of annual examination for 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Thai Airways to start operation from Islamabad to ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.