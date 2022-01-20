AJK PID to be equipped with latest means of communications harmonious to need of modern age: Chairman PM I&I Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Prime Minister Inspection and implementation commission Raja Mansoor Khan visited the offices complex of the AJK Directorate of Public Relations in the State metropolis on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :, Chairman Prime Minister Inspection and implementation commission Raja Mansoor Khan visited the offices complex of the AJK Directorate of Public Relations in the State metropolis on Thursday.

On this occasion Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal briefed him departmental affairs, development projects and other matters. Director Public Relations Muhammad Bashir Mirza and other officers of Public Relations Department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Prime Minister inspection and implementation commission , Raja Mansoor Khan, said that in modern times, the importance and necessity of Media has become more important than ever.

The media is a powerful weapon of the present age which has a vital role in shaping public opinion. He highly appreciated the performance of the Information Department and said that despite limited resources, the Information Department is doing an excellent job.

The Information Department will be provided resources to combat the media channels. He said that social media digital media has become an integral part of today's life through which messages can be conveyed to people sitting anywhere in the world with just one click. Social media also plays a key role in changing the minds of the people , he observedHe said that India had imposed restrictions on the media to suppress the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir and in this connection the responsibilities of the AJK Press Information Department are more and added that the government will take steps on priority basis to make the Information Department more vibrant ,stronger and more active in this regard.