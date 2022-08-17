UrduPoint.com

AJK Planning Minister Review Progress Of PSDP, Other Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 09:01 PM

AJK Planning minister review progress of PSDP, other projects

MIRPUR (AJK) : , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2022 ):An extra-ordinary meeting chaired by AJK Minister Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed on Wednesday reviewed the Capital / Divisional Headquarters Development Package and the ongoing projects organized by the Department of Communications under the Public Sector Development Program.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Secretary Planning and Development, Secretaries, Heads of Departments and officers of Planning and Development Department.

The Minister was briefed of the progress of the PSDP projects sponsored by the Federal government.

Minister was informed that construction and beautification of cemeteries, parks and entry points at the three divisional headquarters were included in the package.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Planning and Development directed the Department of Physical Planning and Housing to get the revised PC-1 of Mirpur Water Supply and Sewerage Scheme from Planning Commission Islamabad as soon as possible.

He also issued instructions to the Department of Communication to get revised PC-1 Plan of Rathwa Hariyam Bridge and brief the cabinet about the approval of the available options.

Minister of Planning and Development directed the concerned authorities that projects worth up to 100 million rupees for the beautification of capital city should be sent to the Planning and Development Department.

Such projects, he said should be completed in six months. He also directed for the early completion of Sandh Gali cemetery.

The minister stressed the need for intensifying speed and maintaining quality of work on the ongoing projects besides improving internal monitoring mechanism to make it effective and result oriented.

