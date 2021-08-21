UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Acknowledges Kashmiri Diaspora's Role Abroad

Sat 21st August 2021

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has highly appreciated the vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris for projecting Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has highly appreciated the vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris for projecting Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of overseas Kashmiris led by the Secretary of the All parties Kashmir group in the British parliament lord Qurban Hussain here on Saturday. He said overseas Kashmiri had been playing a significant role for projecting Kashmir issue abroad and the government would support them in mobilizing world opinion. He said the present government would project the Kashmir issue at every international forum effectively in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said new welfare projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir would be started with the support of the Federal government and added that Azad Kashmir would be turned into a real base camp of the liberation movement.

He said special efforts will be made with the cooperation of Punjab and KPK governments for the improvement of roads leading to AJK from KPK and Punjab to provide better travelling facilities to the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion Lord Qurban Hussain said that the overseas Kashmiris were the vanguard of the Kashmir liberation struggle and will continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level with full determination .

Meanwhile, a delegation of the welfare council of overseas Kashmiri belonging to Britain and Europe also called on the AJK Prime Minister and briefed him about the issues of the overseas Kashmiri. They invited the Prime Minister to participate in the overseas Pakistani welfare council conference being held next month in London.

