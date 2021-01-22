UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Acknowledges Media's Role For Highlighting Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

AJK PM acknowledges media's role for highlighting Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Friday lauded the vibrant role of media in projecting the Kashmir issue and urged them to further highlight the worst situation happening in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially post August 5,2019.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of the central press club here on Thursday night, the prime minister said the state media had played a very responsible role after illegal and immoral actions taken by the Indian government on August 5,2019 in occupied Kashmir.

He said journalism was a sacred profession and demands a sense of responsibility and research while reporting any news of national importance, adding, the role of media was also vital for the reconstruction and development of the nation.

The prime minister said that next general elections will decide the future of Kashmir and called upon the media managers to create awareness among the masses in this regard and further project the plight of the Kashmiri people effectively at home and abroad.

He said the people of AJK and overseas Kashmiri will fight jointly for the cause of Kashmir and expose the Indian forces repressions on innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

The prime minister said the government has tried to fulfill its responsibilities with honesty and dedications during the last four years to redress the grievances of the people and effective measures were taken to boost the tourism activities in the state.

He said cardiac hospital will start functioning in Mirpur by next month while officers club Muzaffarabad will be converted into a cardiac Hospital with modern health facilities.

He said the government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of journalists' fraternity and has resolved their long awaited issues and added that the Director General Public Relations Raja Azar Iqbal had played a leading role in this regard.

The prime minister announced Rs 3 million donation for the press club and handed over a notification of 61 Kanal piece of land to the Press Club President for the journalist's colony.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected Press Club President Sajjad Qayyum Mir lauded the role of the present government for resolving the problems of the journalists' community and assured that journalists would continue to play their role in protecting the Kashmir issue at home and abroad in its true perspective.

He thanked the government for awarding 61 Kanal of land for journalist's colony.

