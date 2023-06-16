UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Advices Bureaucracy To Treat Masses With Best Attitude Solving Their Problems Instantly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 11:32 PM

AJK PM advices bureaucracy to treat masses with best attitude solving their problems instantly

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the officers should use all the resources for the betterment of the people, treat them with the best attitude, and solve their problems immediately

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the officers should use all the resources for the betterment of the people, treat them with the best attitude, and solve their problems immediately.

In his policy statement issued here on Friday, the AJK premier said that we will uproot the outdated and corrupt system. The system has to be changed according to the expectations of the people, all the officers should consider their services as public servants, and people-friendly behavior, and by simplifying the most difficult processes, the problems of the people should be solved at their doorsteps.

He said," There should not be any negligence in the execution of official matters. The system of making rounds in the offices by the common man should end now,".

"We are all servants of the people. Everyone has to work with honesty and integrity according to their position.

Our government has trashed retaliatory exchanges and actions. For us, what is most respectable is what works best for the people," he said.

He further said," We want the strength of the institutions, the state will be strengthened by the strength of the institutions, where there is a complaint against someone, we will take action keeping the facts in front.

He said that whoever takes the path of good for the people, Allah opens the path of development for him, so the state machinery has to serve the people under the missionary spirit and create convenience for the people.

He said that there should be facilities for the public from the office of the Deputy Commissioners to the SSPs office, these offices should resolve the complaints of the people in their respective areas. Grievances of the people should be consolidated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With X ..

Biden Did Not Have to Be Talked Out of Call With Xi After Balloon Incident - Whi ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Ara ..

Over 74,500 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N's election campaign: Ma ..

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N's election campaign: Maryam

35 seconds ago
 Asad Rehman assumes additional charge of Chairman ..

Asad Rehman assumes additional charge of Chairman NADRA

37 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt formulates committee to outsource ..

Balochistan govt formulates committee to outsource health institutions

38 seconds ago
 Ramaphosa Wants to Hold Separate Meeting With Puti ..

Ramaphosa Wants to Hold Separate Meeting With Putin to Discuss BRICS Summit

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.