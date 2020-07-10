UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Advises Bureaucrats To Ensure Completion Of Developmental Projects

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

AJK PM advises bureaucrats to ensure completion of developmental projects

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 10 (APP):Altaf Hamid Rao.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday advised the secretaries to the state government to ensure the timely completion of developmental projects within stipulated timeframe to ensure speedy socio-economic progress and prosperity of the State.

Chairing a high level meeting in the State's metropolis on Friday he said that despite availability of development funds in different sectors, the pace of developmental activities was very slow, which should be accelerated to complete the projects.

The PM further advised the Secretaries to gear up the pace of developmental activities so that fruits of progress and prosperity could reach at the doorsteps of common men.

Haider asserted that his government was engaged in speedy progress and prosperity of all parts of the state without any discrimination.

"Exemplary development has been carried out in communication, education, health and industrial sectors in the liberated territory.

The Prime Minister disclosed that the construction work on dual carriage highway from Bhimbar to Taobutt was in progress. He said Azad Jammu Kashmir will enter into revolutionary latest era of speedy economic development entering the ranks of CPEC being invincible part of the gigantic project.

He said that the CPEC project will not only create job opportunities for lakhs of the highly-educated jobless youth – but will also generate the economic activities in the region.

The meeting was also attended by minister for Education Iftikhar Gillani, ACS (Dev) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain and Secretaries to the AJK government for different departments.

