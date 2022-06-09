AJK PM announces financial relief for State media organizations

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while reiterating his commitment to address all the problems being faced by the state media and the journalist community, has announced an immediate financial relief for the media industry to promote a strong, healthy and independent journalism in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while reiterating his commitment to address all the problems being faced by the state media and the journalist community, has announced an immediate financial relief for the media industry to promote a strong, healthy and independent journalism in the region.

The PM made the announcement while talking to AKNS President Sardar Zahid Tabassum who called on him in the State metropolis the other day.

On the occasion, the PM said that journalism was an important pillar of the state. Lauding the role of positive journalism in the society, the PM said that the journalists as eyes and ears of the society should play a vital role to ensure good-governance, transparency in the government policies and enhancing the Government's performance.

He said that constructive criticism and fairness in reporting not only improves the governance but also enhances the dignity of the nation and state institutions. He said it was the duty of the journalists to highlight the issues of public importance and bring them to the government's notice.

The prime minister assured the AKNS president that the normal budget for the state media would be gradually increased from Rs 60 million to Rs 300 million.

The prime minister directed the Information Department to pay dues to the media organizations and clear the arrears in respect of advertisements to all publishers before June 25.

He also assured a grant of Rs 50 million for Azad Jammu Kashmir Press Foundation.

The prime minister said the government would also provide loans to the newspaper owners to make the state media more stronger and efficient while allocating a special budget for publicity of government performance.

The PM also issued instructions to the Secretary Information to release the full quota of advertisements of Mirpur and Poonch divisions from the respective divisional headquarters.

Now all advertisements of Mirpur and Poonch divisions will be issued from the Divisional Directorates of PID Rawalakot and Mirpur.

The AKNS President, on the occasion, thanked the AJK prime minister for announcing a historic package for state media.