UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Announces Housing Project For Members Of Kashmir Journalist Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

AJK PM announces housing project for members of Kashmir Journalist Forum

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that a housing project for the members of the Kashmir Journalist Forum (KJF) will be launched within 45 days.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, the PM said that in the first phase, land has been allocated in Kotli for the project where plots would be allocated to the KJF members accordingly.

He said that the groundbreaking of the project would be held soon. "In the second and third phases, land will be allocated in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad," the PM said, adding that the initiative would be taken after due consultations with representatives of the forum, which consists of Islamabad-based Kashmiri journalists.

The PM said that the government was painstakingly working to improve the standard of living of people by providing basic amenities of life. Referring to the launching of the Pink Bus service in Muzaffarabad, he said that the bus service for women would be started soon in Rawalakot and other cities.

Regarding the promotion of small industry in the state, the PM said that it was heartening to see that goods produced at the local level were getting acceptance everywhere. He said that different kinds of rosaries (Tasbeeh) being made at Muzaffarabad were being acknowledged everywhere and becoming the identity of AJK in the Muslim world.

He said that production of high-quality jeans would start from Muzaffarabad soon.

 Similarly, he said, pet food being imported in bulk quantity would be prepared locally. The government would start a project to breed Angora rabbits for the production of original Pashmina shawls, he said, adding that "sericulture (production of silkworm) will be promoted to get raw silk," he said.  It is worth mentioning that as a result of the revolutionary measures taken by AJK PM, the local industry is providing decent and dignified employment to thousands of people.

Over five hundred women working in different vocational institutes have been preparing garments at the local level under the auspices of the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Likewise, wooden rosaries from local white olives, granite and other precious stones are among the top-quality goods being produced at the local level.

Meanwhile, AJK PM made a passionate appeal to philanthropists to make generous donations to help quake victims in Turkiye. He said that Turkiye has always provided sincere and generous help to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

"The government and people of Turkiye have always helped us in every difficult time, especially in the deadly earthquake of 2005", the PM said, adding that it was their responsibility to extend a hand of support to the people of Turkiye in this situation. In this regard, the government has established a relief fund, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Earthquake Prime Minister World Education Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Sunday Muslim From Government Industry Silkbank Limited Housing Employment

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

10 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

19 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

20 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.