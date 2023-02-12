AJK PM announces housing project for members of Kashmir Journalist Forum

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that a housing project for the members of the Kashmir Journalist Forum (KJF) will be launched within 45 days.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, the PM said that in the first phase, land has been allocated in Kotli for the project where plots would be allocated to the KJF members accordingly.

He said that the groundbreaking of the project would be held soon. "In the second and third phases, land will be allocated in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad," the PM said, adding that the initiative would be taken after due consultations with representatives of the forum, which consists of Islamabad-based Kashmiri journalists.

The PM said that the government was painstakingly working to improve the standard of living of people by providing basic amenities of life. Referring to the launching of the Pink Bus service in Muzaffarabad, he said that the bus service for women would be started soon in Rawalakot and other cities.

Regarding the promotion of small industry in the state, the PM said that it was heartening to see that goods produced at the local level were getting acceptance everywhere. He said that different kinds of rosaries (Tasbeeh) being made at Muzaffarabad were being acknowledged everywhere and becoming the identity of AJK in the Muslim world.

He said that production of high-quality jeans would start from Muzaffarabad soon.

Similarly, he said, pet food being imported in bulk quantity would be prepared locally. The government would start a project to breed Angora rabbits for the production of original Pashmina shawls, he said, adding that "sericulture (production of silkworm) will be promoted to get raw silk," he said. It is worth mentioning that as a result of the revolutionary measures taken by AJK PM, the local industry is providing decent and dignified employment to thousands of people.

Over five hundred women working in different vocational institutes have been preparing garments at the local level under the auspices of the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Likewise, wooden rosaries from local white olives, granite and other precious stones are among the top-quality goods being produced at the local level.

Meanwhile, AJK PM made a passionate appeal to philanthropists to make generous donations to help quake victims in Turkiye. He said that Turkiye has always provided sincere and generous help to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

"The government and people of Turkiye have always helped us in every difficult time, especially in the deadly earthquake of 2005", the PM said, adding that it was their responsibility to extend a hand of support to the people of Turkiye in this situation. In this regard, the government has established a relief fund, he informed.