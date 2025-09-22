Open Menu

AJK PM Announces Rs 1 Billion Uplift Package For Poonch To Address People's Longstanding Deprivations

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM

AJK PM announces Rs 1 billion uplift package for Poonch to address people's longstanding deprivations

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced a Rs one billion package for Poonch to address the longstanding deprivations of the people of the region.

Addressing the Marka Haq, Banyan Al-Marsoos mammoth public congregation in Rawalakot, he emphasized forging unity and solidarity across all levels of society. Highlighting the Pak Army's significant contribution in defending the geographical and ideological frontiers, the PM said that Kashmiris stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces. “ We have to differentiate between occupying forces and protecting forces,” he remarked.

The prime minister praised Pakistan's civil and military leadership for signing the historic defense agreement with the brotherly country, Saudi Arabia. He said that Pakistan’s defense partnership with Saudi Arabia would bolster Muslim unity and strengthen Pakistan’s global position. “Since the signing of this defense agreement, the faces of Indian analysts have turned pale,” he remarked.

He also condemned India’s recent attempts to escalate tensions in Leepa Valley and praised Pakistan’s brave armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

8 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperati ..

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability

11 hours ago
 UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis aff ..

UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

13 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

15 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

15 hours ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

15 hours ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

15 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan