AJK PM Announces Rs 1 Billion Uplift Package For Poonch To Address People's Longstanding Deprivations
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced a Rs one billion package for Poonch to address the longstanding deprivations of the people of the region.
Addressing the Marka Haq, Banyan Al-Marsoos mammoth public congregation in Rawalakot, he emphasized forging unity and solidarity across all levels of society. Highlighting the Pak Army's significant contribution in defending the geographical and ideological frontiers, the PM said that Kashmiris stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces. “ We have to differentiate between occupying forces and protecting forces,” he remarked.
The prime minister praised Pakistan's civil and military leadership for signing the historic defense agreement with the brotherly country, Saudi Arabia. He said that Pakistan’s defense partnership with Saudi Arabia would bolster Muslim unity and strengthen Pakistan’s global position. “Since the signing of this defense agreement, the faces of Indian analysts have turned pale,” he remarked.
He also condemned India’s recent attempts to escalate tensions in Leepa Valley and praised Pakistan’s brave armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.
