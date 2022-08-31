UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Announces Rs. 30 Million Financial Relief For Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

AJK PM announces Rs. 30 million financial relief for flood affectees

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 31 (APP) ::While announcing his personnel financial relief of Rs. 30 million for flood affectees, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that despite financial crunch, the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir has contributed financial relief of Rs. 250 million to flood-ravaged people in Balochistan.

The AJK Prime Minister disclosed this while talking on the occasion of a fund-raising event in the State metropolis.

He said that torrential rains have caused havoc all across the country and Azad Kashmir too have suffered losses worth billions of rupees. He said that imposing cuts on the region's budget amply demonstrated the Federal government's step-motherly attitude towards the government of Azad Kashmir.

Hailing the party chairman for introducing a transparent charity system in the country, the PM said that the PTI chief Imran Khan is the man who introduced a use of charity and transparent funding system in Pakistan.He said that monsoon rains have also caused a lot of damage in Azad Kashmir. Infrastructure worth billions of rupees was destroyed.

"Since the government of Azad Kashmir does not have enough resources, but despite that we mobilized the KORT, biggest NGO of Azad Jammu Kashmir and a package of Rs. 250 million including Rs. 100 million in cash and goods worth Rs. 150 million were dispatched to the affected areas of Balochistan", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Flood Budget Jammu Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All Government Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

24 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

1 hour ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

3 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.