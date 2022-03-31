UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Announces Rs 560 M Ramzan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Thursday announced a Rs 560 million Ramzan package to subsidize flour during the holy month first ever in the history of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Thursday announced a Rs 560 million Ramzan package to subsidize flour during the holy month first ever in the history of AJK.

Addressing a ceremony of Press club here, the premier said he had prepared such a package 15 year earlier when he was serving as minister food but unfortunately that could not materialized at that time due to hurdles.

He said the package would cover Rs 200 / Subsidy on 20 kg bag of flour during the month of Ramzan costing an amount of Rs 560 million.

