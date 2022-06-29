UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Announces Rs.100 Million Relief For Afghan Quake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM

AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan quake victims

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday approved Rs 100 million aid for earthquake victims in Afghanistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday approved Rs 100 million aid for earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

In his message, the AJK PM expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the people of Afghanistan, saying that the entire nation was saddened by the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in the neighbouring country.

"In this hour of immense grief and sorrow, the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brethren," the AJK PM said, adding that the AJK government would send Rs 100 million to quake-hit Afghanistan.

He further said that a special delegation representing the government of Azad Kashmir would visit Afghanistan soon to deliver the aid package.

"The procedure for sending the aid would be decided in consultation with the foreign office and national security agencies of Pakistan," he added.

Appreciating Pakistan's relief and rehabilitation efforts in Afghanistan, the AJK PM acknowledged that "Pakistan is playing an important role in rehabilitating quake-affectees in Afghanistan."It is worth mentioning here that the Azad Kashmir cabinet and top bureaucracy also donated a month's salary for the relief package.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake Prime Minister Foreign Office Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Cabinet Top Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

14 minutes ago
 Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

4 minutes ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

5 minutes ago
 Govt taken positive step to organize sports festiv ..

Govt taken positive step to organize sports festival for disabled persons: DC Qu ..

5 minutes ago
 Court imposed fine on medical centers on violating ..

Court imposed fine on medical centers on violating environment law

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.