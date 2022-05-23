AJK PM announces series of schemes including cadet college for Khoirata town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has announced a host of development schemes including the approval for establishing a cadet college for Khoirata.

The PM made the announcement while addressing the award distribution ceremony of Baisakhi Mela 2022 at Khoirata town of Mirpur division's Kotli district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that work on the long-delayed Hariyam Rathua Bridge will begin in next few weeks. Regarding the grant of district status to Khoirata, he said, a decision in this regard would be taken after due consultations.

He said that besides renovating the Karjai Fort a museum would be built at the place that would feature the history and culture of the Kotli district.

Regarding the promotion of tourism, the PM said that alongwith building tourist hotels, tourist bus service would be launched soon to boost tourism in the state. He said the government would provide financial assistance to the youth and address the senior citizen's problems on priority basis.

He said the size of the budget would be increased to make sure that the development projects and other schemes initiated all across the district could be accomplished within the stipulated time frame. He also praised the former AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan for his contribution in seeking financial autonomy for the state.The PM also praised the Pakistan Army for protecting the country's ideological and geographical frontiers.

He said that Pak army was one of the best armies in the world.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas on the occasion congratulated the organizers for hosting the Mela (festival). The Bana-Valley, he said, has a long history of hosting such fascinating events that besides promoting the culture provide a unique opportunity of entertainment to the people. The PM also announced a cash award of 25 Lakh as a token of appreciation for the organizers.

The prime minister Tanveer Ilyas lambasted the Indian government's hostile approach towards Pakistan and Kashmiri people. He also took serious notice of the unilateral trial of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and termed it a deep-rooted conspiracy to silent the front leader who has categorically refused to accept the Indian dictates.

India, he said, was hell bent on jeopardizing the peace of the entire south Asian region thereby convicting Malik and other Hurriyat leaders on baseless and trumped-up charges.

He also urged the world community to take effective notice of Indian belligerences and play its role to save the life of JKLF chairman and other Kashmiri prisoners who were being punished and penalized by the Modi government just for championing the Kashmiris' legitimate rights guaranteed to them by no less an authority than the United Nations.

The concluding ceremony was also attended and addressed by Public Health Minister Dr. Nisar Ansar Abdali, Awan Special Information, Small Industries and Environment Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nayer and others..