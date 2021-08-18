AJK PM announces to establish cricket academy

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has announced to establishment a cricket academy of international standard to promote sports activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has announced to establishment a cricket academy of international standard to promote sports activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking to the chairman of Kashmir committee Shehryar Afridi, and renowned cricket star Shahid Afridi who met him here on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said the first cricket academy will be set up in the name of Shahid Afridi and directed the concerned officials to make necessary arrangements for the setting up of the academy in the state. The PM said, Azad Kashmir is a fortress of peace while in occupied Kashmir more than seven lac Indian forces have cordoned off the entire state of occupied Kashmir and daily life of the people had become miserable at the hands of brute Indian forces .

He said Indian has also intensities the reign of terror to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir and added the opening of Kashmir premier league in Azad Kashmir had given a positive signals to the international community.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of Army, Police, Administration and other security agencies for extending best security during the KPL matches.

The chairman of Kashmir committee Shehryar Afridi while talking to the Prime Minister of said that that Federal government would extend all available resources to the Azad Kashmir government for the development of the state. Cricketer Shahid Afridi said that KPL season two will be held to promote the local talent in Azad Kashmir.