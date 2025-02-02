AJK PM announces to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the scheduled February 05 Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed with traditional zest and zeal at a national level to express complete solidarity with the people of the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir state.

He expressed these views while talking to a PPP AJK delegation, besides a local government representative's deputation that called on him separately in the state metropolis on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM expressed that Kashmiris will never compromise on their fundamental right, the right to self-determination. Pakistan, he said, has always been a strong proponent and a fearless advocate of Kashmiris' rights at every international forum.

Lauding the local government's role in development at the grassroots level, he stated that the local body's role was crucial for sustainable development. He said that funds worth one billion rupees have been given to local government representatives.

"Steps are being taken to remove the sense of deprivation amongst the masses," he added.

Terming electricity theft as a major challenge, he said there was a dire need to stop this shameful practice that causes huge loss to the national kitty.

He said that there was no rationale behind providing a uniform subsidy (three rupees per unit) to a consumer who uses less than a hundred units and the one who consumes limitless electricity.

Urging citizens to avoid misuse of electricity, the PM said that technical defects were arising in the electricity feeders due to illegal use of electricity.

He said that steps have been taken for the storage of drinking water in the capital city and improving infrastructure. Of those who were part of the delegations included Deputy Mayor Municipal Corporation Muzaffarabad. Khalid Awan, Member Municipal Corporation Muzaffarabad, Asim Naqvi, Zaheer Bukhari, and Umar Abbasi.

Whereas the PPP delegation was comprised of Deputy General Secretary PPP Sheikh Azhar, Shaukat Rathore Khaksar, Tariq Hameed Qureshi, Sunny Mir, Zaheer Sheikh, and Naseem Shah. Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Minister for Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Mian Abdul Waheed were also present on the occasion.

