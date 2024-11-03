Open Menu

AJK PM Anwar-ul-Haq Calls On The State's President, Barrister Sultan

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 10:10 PM

AJK PM Anwar-ul-Haq calls on the State's President, Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on the AJK State President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday and discussed the matters of mutual interest and concern, including the need for an early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute, official sources said.

In a detailed one-on-one meeting, both the leaders discussed, in length, the issues of concern, with a special focus on the issue of Kashmir, AJK President office sources later told APP here Sunday night.

While expressing their grave concern over the worsening political and human rights situation in the region, both leaders agreed to accelerate efforts at the international level to seek an early and amicable settlement of the lingering disputes.

Terming the Modi government's Hindutva agenda as an existential threat to Jammu and Kashmir people, they emphasized that it was high time that the global community must take effective notice of the situation in the region.

During the meeting, the prevailing political situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing development projects in the region also came under discussion, the official sources added.

