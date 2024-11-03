AJK PM Anwar-ul-Haq Calls On The State's President, Barrister Sultan
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 10:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on the AJK State President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday and discussed the matters of mutual interest and concern, including the need for an early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute, official sources said.
In a detailed one-on-one meeting, both the leaders discussed, in length, the issues of concern, with a special focus on the issue of Kashmir, AJK President office sources later told APP here Sunday night.
While expressing their grave concern over the worsening political and human rights situation in the region, both leaders agreed to accelerate efforts at the international level to seek an early and amicable settlement of the lingering disputes.
Terming the Modi government's Hindutva agenda as an existential threat to Jammu and Kashmir people, they emphasized that it was high time that the global community must take effective notice of the situation in the region.
During the meeting, the prevailing political situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing development projects in the region also came under discussion, the official sources added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. focuses on judicial integrity: Barrister Aqeel2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s ports set for growth and global partnerships: Minister Maritime42 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication program Rejuvenated with new strategy: PM’s Focal Person42 minutes ago
-
WASA employees complete advanced training by JICA experts1 hour ago
-
LWMC taking measures for smog-free environment1 hour ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives1 hour ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme1 hour ago
-
Dolphin squad arrested 15 POs among 121 'criminals' in October1 hour ago
-
3 booked for attacking anti-encroachment squad1 hour ago
-
Workshop on training of teachers from merged areas held2 hours ago
-
PIA privatisation to be done in best way: Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
Two die, six injured van overturns on Motorway2 hours ago