AJK PM Appeals To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against Covid-19

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

AJK PM appeals to adopt precautionary measures against Covid-19

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday while expressing his concern over the spreading of corona pandemic in Mirpur AJK appealed for adopting preventive measures against covid-19 and to cooperate with the administration in this regard.

He also appealed to expatriate Mirpurians to follow the SOPs and adopt precautionary measures while arriving to the home town Mirpur in view of the recent outbreak of pandemic. Haider was of the view that corona virus is spreading with pace in Britain and said that the British Kashmiri from Mirpur should inform the government of Azad Kashmir before their arrival in Azad Kashmir so that preventive measures can be taken.

He said the government is collecting data at the airports to quarantine the overseas before sending them home which is ensuring their relatives safety, PM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

