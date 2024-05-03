AJK PM Approves Social Protection Ordinance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the approval of the Social Protection Ordinance was an important milestone towards ending a sense of deprivation amongst economically less-privileged sections of society in AJK.
He expressed these views while addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir State Legislative Assembly Session shortly after the House approved the landmark Social Protection of Vulnerable Population Ordinance 2024 in its ongoing season held in the state metropolis on Friday.
Terming the legislative body as the biggest defender of the people's fundamental rights, the PM said, "If someone dared to tamper with the endowment fund, he will be taught a lesson".
He expressed that the government has dealt with every kind of mafia and their patrons with an iron hand. Protection of citizens' lives and their property, he said, was the government's Primary responsibility.
The PM also appreciated the role of the Federal government and national security agencies in solving the problems in Azad Kashmir.
He said that e-tendering has been instrumental in saving more than 3 billion rupees. "We have surrendered 110 posts in the Prime Minister's Secretariat," he said, adding that it was for the first time that half of the Prime Minister's Secretariat budget had been surrendered.
The PM said that holding peaceful protests was no doubt everyone's right, but if there was any attempt to disrupt the peace, the AJK police were sufficient enough to deal with it.
The prime minister made it clear that FC has been deployed to protect the foreigners posted in different areas.
Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visited the CMH in the state metropolis on Friday to inquire about the health of a machine operator who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment after getting seriously injured while conducting a landslide clearance operation in the top mountainous Neelum valley of AJK.
PM Haq inquired about the health of the injured driver and expressed his best wishes for a speedy recovery.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards 15-year imprisonment to accused in a rape case12 seconds ago
-
PM visits residence of Saira Afzal Tarar, offers condolences over her father's death10 minutes ago
-
Police bust gambling gang in Pindigheb area20 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds overseas community for highlighting Kashmir issue50 minutes ago
-
BUJ protests murder of KPC President Siddique Mengal50 minutes ago
-
AJK PM chairs cabinet meeting50 minutes ago
-
Randhawa for completing ongoing projects1 hour ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer1 hour ago
-
District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP1 hour ago
-
IHC rejects IB's request to withdraw objection against judge1 hour ago
-
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day1 hour ago
-
New solarization policy prioritizes public benefit: Leghari1 hour ago