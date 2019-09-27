UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Asks Local Administration To Accelerate Relief Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

AJK PM asks local administration to accelerate relief operation

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Friday directed the local administration to accelerate relief and rescue operations in the earthquake hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Friday directed the local administration to accelerate relief and rescue operations in the earthquake hit areas.

The PM also asked the administration to provide clean drinking water, food and tents to every affected person as soon as possible.

He asked for making arrangements for restoration of teaching activities at alternate places in areas where the schools had been affected by the earthquake.

Farooq Haider directed the administration to divide the affected areas in five zones for effectively carrying out the relief and rescue operations.

