AJK PM Asks Public To Pay Electricity Bills For Smooth Supply Of System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 11:37 PM

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday asked the general public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday asked the general public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of the system.

Talking to a private television channel, he said a cabinet committee would have a discussion with authorities concerned regarding electricity unit rates for the people of AJK.

He said AJK has full potential to generate more electricity for meeting demand of the domestic consumers.

Through hydro system, he said, we could produce cheap electricity. In reply to a question, he said an independent power supply company would be made in AJK soon.

