AJK PM Asserts 2023-24 Budget Tax-free, People-friendly

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) : , Jun 24 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that it was for the first time in the history of Azad Jammu & Kashmir that the government presented a tax-free and people-friendly budget.

While talking to the local press club delegation led by its President Wahid Iqbal Butt in the State metropolis, the AJK PM said that effective measures were being taken regarding the welfare of the masses and the development of the liberated territory.

He said that an additional budget of 70 billion rupees would further speed up the process of development and improve governance in the region.

Prime Minister Haq said that the government was keen to resolve the problems being faced by the people on a priority basis.

Regarding access to information, he said that everyone has the right to seek information held by the government or public bodies.

"If the media wants any sort of information from any department of the state, the heads of the departments are bound to ensure the process of access to the information", he said.

The Prime Minister assured the visiting delegates that his government was serious about solving the problems faced by the journalist community.

Senior journalists Sardar Zulfiqar Ahmed, Abdul Hakeem Kashmiri, Senior Vice President CPC Ghulam Raza Kazmi, Vice President Raja Ejaz Ahmed, Secretary General Basharat Mughal and Information Secretary Sardar Adnan were part of the delegation.

