AJK PM Asserts Introduction Of A Transparent System Of Governance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 12:00 AM

AJK PM asserts introduction of a transparent system of governance

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a transparent system of governance has been implemented, restoring the common man's trust in public sector institutions and improving understanding of governmental processes in the state. 

The PM was talking to a lawyer's delegation that called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

Anwaar lauded the lawyers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for, what he observed, making significant contributions to promoting rule of law and upholding supremacy of the constitution in the state.

 Led by Javed Najam Al-Saqib, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the delegation was comprised of other office bearers of the bar, including Syed Mehr Ali Bukhari, Rizwan Ahmed Mughal, and Shahzad Ashraf Kayani.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasized that a harmonious relationship between the bar and the bench was essential for ensuring timely justice for the people.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the legal community and assured them that his government would work to address their issues as swiftly as possible within the available resources.

The Prime Minister urged lawyers to dedicate themselves to the cause of justice and to perform their duties with honesty and integrity, ensuring fair treatment for litigants.

He fully endorsed the proposal put forward by the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association to establish Supreme Court Bar Associations in all three divisions of Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also agreed that, under the auspices of the Association, scholarly discussions should be organized to promote the rule of law and good governance by engaging opinion leaders and legal experts.

Speaking about governance, he noted that the coalition government had completed two years in office without a single case of corruption emerging.

He added that the Prime Minister’s Office has been made fully accessible to the public, with no unnecessary protocols, and significant public funds have been saved by eliminating unnecessary expenditures.

On this occasion, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu Kashmir praised the government's people-friendly policies and its commitment to public service.

APP/ahr/378

