AJK PM asserts of securing record development to ameliorate lifestyle of common man in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 26 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Friday asserted that a record development work was completed by his government for the overall socio-economic uplift of the state with prime focus to ameliorate the life style of the common man across the State indiscriminately.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rs. 237 million State of the Art Revenue Complex in the State metropolis, he said that AJK government had taken revolutionary steps for the improvement of infrastructure and mega developmental projects have been completed to extend the fruits of development at the door steps of the common man.

Haider said that the developmental budget was increased manifold and created a space to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state .

He said the timely completion of the revenue complex will also improve performance of the department.

The Prime Minister was informed on this occasion that the complex will be completed within the stipulated two years period. The project has been designed to fulfill all the requirements of the department.

The ceremony was attended among others by the senior Minister Ch.Tariq Farooq, Secretaries to the government besides other high ranking officials of the State government.