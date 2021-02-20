UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Assures All Possible Assistance To Indian Firing Hit AJK Population Inhibiting Areas Close To LoC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:48 PM

AJK PM assures all possible assistance to Indian firing hit AJK population inhibiting areas close to LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that sacrifices of the people living close to this side of the line on control were unforgettable and government would extend all possible assistance to mitigate their sufferings

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that sacrifices of the people living close to this side of the line on control were unforgettable and government would extend all possible assistance to mitigate their sufferings.

He was talking to a delegation of the forward area Naikyal led by Sardar Munir Hussain who called on him along with the elders of the area. Haider said the government was extending Rs 3,000 to every underage child of those martyred in LOC firing.

The prime minister announced that the government would officially observe the anniversary of the Lanjot martyrs on February 25th to pay tributes to the martyrs of Lanjot.

On this day in 2000, 14 civilians were martyred due to firing of Indian forces.

He told the delegation that decision about Nakyal would be taken in consultation with the party workers. The leader of the delegation expressed complete confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and highly appreciated the steps taken by the government for the wellbeing of the people of the state. The delegation particularly lauded the principled stand adopted by the government on Kashmir issue, enforcement of merit and tremendous developmental work done by the government for the socio-economic uplift of the people of the state.

Related Topics

India Firing Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Azad Jammu And Kashmir February All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar congratulated PCB on start of PSL 6

2 minutes ago

Russian Justice Ministry Asked ECHR to Revise Deci ..

2 minutes ago

KP tax offices to remain open on upcoming weekend

2 minutes ago

Russia says detected first case of H5N8 avian flu ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6: Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl fir ..

38 minutes ago

Germany's Justice Ministry Says Responded to Russi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.