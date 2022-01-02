AJK PM assures fulfillment of commitments with people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday said that all available resources would be channelized to resolve the problems being faced by the people and to fulfill the commitments made with them during election campaign.

Addressing a reception in his honor at Tatta Pani, he said he believed to serve the masses with missionary spirit and to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities for the well being of the people of the state.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given him a chance to serve the people and all avenues will be placed in practice to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Niazi said the government has taken a revolutionary decision for holding local bodies elections in the state to transfer power at a grossroot level which will start a new era of development and prosperity in the state.

He said the holding of local bodies election was a big challenge before the government but he was determined to complete this task and added that the Election commission will be given all resources to conduct local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister assured that merit will be established in the state and jobs will be given purely on merit.