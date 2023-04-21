UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Assures His Unflinching Commitment To Rule Of Law, Public Service:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

AJK PM assures his unflinching commitment to rule of law, public service:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) : April 20 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that there would be no justification for him to stay in power provided he fails to serve the masses and establish the rule of law in the state.

"The Prime Minister who was elected on Thursday, will not be removed by the court or the house, but if he fails to serve the people, he will leave the post himself", the newly elected PM said in his inaugural address to the AJK Legislative Assembly soon after his election in the State metropolis on Thursday.

Reiterating his commitment to fulfilling his obligations as leader of the House, the PM made it clear that instead of clinging to power he would prefer to resign the moment he felt that he was not able to serve the people.

He said that during his two-year term as a speaker, he played an important role in the establishment of the rule of law.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq said that besides the House (legislative assembly), every citizen of the state has the right to hold him accountable in case there was a contradiction in his words and deeds.

Regarding the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle, the PM said that he would try to play his constitutional role effectively to strengthen the Kashmir cause both at the national and international levels.

Thanking opposition parties for their all-out support, the PM said that he contested the election as an independent candidate but he got the power with the support of PDM.

He, however, maintained that he would not have contested the election if his party (PTI) was able to win the election.

He also thanked the PTI lawmakers for reposing their trust and confidence in his leadership.

He said that after assuming charge of the government, he would determine the priorities of his government. Referring to the challenges he faced during his term as speaker, the PM said that for him, the speaker's chair was not even a bed of flowers.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Turkish Lira Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Post Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

7 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

22 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

52 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

1 hour ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.