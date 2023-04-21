AJK PM assures his unflinching commitment to rule of law, public service:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) : April 20 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that there would be no justification for him to stay in power provided he fails to serve the masses and establish the rule of law in the state.

"The Prime Minister who was elected on Thursday, will not be removed by the court or the house, but if he fails to serve the people, he will leave the post himself", the newly elected PM said in his inaugural address to the AJK Legislative Assembly soon after his election in the State metropolis on Thursday.

Reiterating his commitment to fulfilling his obligations as leader of the House, the PM made it clear that instead of clinging to power he would prefer to resign the moment he felt that he was not able to serve the people.

He said that during his two-year term as a speaker, he played an important role in the establishment of the rule of law.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq said that besides the House (legislative assembly), every citizen of the state has the right to hold him accountable in case there was a contradiction in his words and deeds.

Regarding the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle, the PM said that he would try to play his constitutional role effectively to strengthen the Kashmir cause both at the national and international levels.

Thanking opposition parties for their all-out support, the PM said that he contested the election as an independent candidate but he got the power with the support of PDM.

He, however, maintained that he would not have contested the election if his party (PTI) was able to win the election.

He also thanked the PTI lawmakers for reposing their trust and confidence in his leadership.

He said that after assuming charge of the government, he would determine the priorities of his government. Referring to the challenges he faced during his term as speaker, the PM said that for him, the speaker's chair was not even a bed of flowers.