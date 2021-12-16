UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Assures To Resolves Problem Arising Due To NJHP

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:49 PM

The Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has assured that the government will come up with the expectations of the people and will not do anything not in the interest of the state

He expressed these views while addressing AJK Legislative Assembly here .

The Prime Minister said that the government will do everything possible to solve the problems arising from the Neelum Jhelum project. He said that he was against political recruitment in the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell and hinted to give it a status as Kashmir Liberation Commission to include intellectuals ,political leaders and Hurriyet leaders.

The Leader of the House said that Kashmir Centers would also be made functional in Sialkot and other places. Steps were being taken with the Punjab government to get the Kashmir Center property in Lahore relinquished. The Prime Minister said that his government was continuing the plans of the previous government and work on Shah Sultan Bridge and CMH flyover in Muzaffarabad city was in-progress. He said that he was grateful to GOC Murree for providing space for the CMH flyover. The Prime Minister said that a committee of the House should be constituted to look into the issues arising out of the Neelum Jhelum project and point out the mistakes of the previous governments.

