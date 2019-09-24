UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Calls For Amicable Solution Of Kashmir Issue For Emergence Of Ever-lasting Regional Peace:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 24 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan emphasized on Tuesday that amicable solution of Kashmir issue was inevitable for regional peace.

He was addressing to National Kashmir Conference as chief guest at University of Punjab in Lahore on Tuesday, AJK government said in an official statement issued here Tuesday night.

The Prime Minister said that unlike India, Pakistan wants Kashmir issue resolved by keeping in view the sentiments of Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan has always supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris. Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UNSC referendums", he added.

Farooq Haider said Kashmir issue was unfinished agenda of British Partition Plan of subcontinent which will be resolved through UNSC resolutions.

He said that Pakistan is ready to respond any Indian misadventure and give befitting response to enemy.

"It is high time to be united and to take strong stand on Kashmir at international forums. The main responsibility lies on the present government.

The unity among the leadership would give a loud and clear message to the world", Haider added.

Expressing concerns over grave human rights violations and inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that Indian premier Narendra Modi was following the footprints of Hitler.

"World must come forward and save defenseless Kashmiris from the Hitler of South Asia", PM added.

The Prime Minister said although US President Donald Trumps' mediation offer highlighted Kashmir dispute on international level. However we should not involve ourselves in it.

"Indian military and paramilitary forces are committing war crimes on both sides of Line of Control (LoC). They are killing innocent people in the held valley and targeting civilian population at LoC", the premier said.

Raja Farooq Haider said that normal life continues to get hit across the Valley for the 51st consecutive day, today and an environment of fear persists due to heavy military presence in every nook and corner of the valley.

