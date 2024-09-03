AJK PM calls for heightened awareness on Kashmir issue, urges action on human rights violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the need to raise awareness about the Kashmir dispute both nationally and internationally, calling for a swift resolution to the long-standing issue.

Addressing the board meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell on Tuesday, the PM stressed the importance of educating youth about the Kashmir issue through workshops and seminars at colleges and universities in AJK.

He also called for a social media campaign to highlight the human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM further emphasized the need to strengthen the historical, religious and cultural ties between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

The meeting approved supplementary budget for the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell for the current financial year and estimated budget for the next financial year.

