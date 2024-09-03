Open Menu

AJK PM Calls For Heightened Awareness On Kashmir Issue, Urges Action On Human Rights Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM

AJK PM calls for heightened awareness on Kashmir issue, urges action on human rights violations

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the need to raise awareness about the Kashmir dispute both nationally and internationally, calling for a swift resolution to the long-standing issue.

Addressing the board meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell on Tuesday, the PM stressed the importance of educating youth about the Kashmir issue through workshops and seminars at colleges and universities in AJK.

He also called for a social media campaign to highlight the human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM further emphasized the need to strengthen the historical, religious and cultural ties between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

The meeting approved supplementary budget for the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell for the current financial year and estimated budget for the next financial year.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Budget Social Media Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

30 minutes ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

8 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

8 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

10 hours ago
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

10 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

14 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

23 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan