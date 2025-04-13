AJK PM Calls For Holding Trade Exhibitions Of The Country-made Products
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the importance of holding trade exhibitions of the country made across the country, including Azad Jammu Kashmir.
He expressed these views while visiting the Expo 2025 event organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.
During his interaction with the media on this occasion, Prime Minister Haq commended the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce for hosting the Made in Gujranwala expo, describing it as a significant initiative to promote locally manufactured products.
"An exhibition of this nature should also take place in Azad Kashmir to ensure that Kashmiris can reap the benefits," he stated.
The Prime Minister acknowledged Gujranwala's vital role in the nation's industrial growth.
He also underscored the profound cultural, geographical, and religious ties that bind the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, calling them inseparable. Moreover, he toured the various stalls set up by different brands.
Earlier, upon his arrival, the Prime Minister received a warm reception from Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan, President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Senior Vice President Ahmed Naveed Ranjha.
They also invited the Prime Minister to visit the Chamber of Commerce Gujranwala and presented a memorable shield to the PM.
The AJK PM was accompanied by Minister for Local Government Azad Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Minister for food Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim on this occasion.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM calls for holding trade exhibitions of the country-made products6 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan reviews designated routes for PSL teams6 minutes ago
-
Governor KP mourns death of Haji Nisar Ahmed Saraf6 minutes ago
-
Gaza’s children facing systematic infanticide, say Pakistani minor activists in blood-written plea16 minutes ago
-
High time to acknowledge invaluable contributions of Pakistani expats: Atta Tarar26 minutes ago
-
Gaza’s children facing systematic infanticide, say Pakistani minor activists in blood-written plea46 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council (EU) urges the international community to stop extrajudicial killings in occupied Ka ..56 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Mirpur, AJK, to condemn Israeli aggression in Palestine56 minutes ago
-
Clean drinking water provision top priority: parliamentary secretary56 minutes ago
-
Ahsan calls for modern education, healthcare reforms to uplift marginalized communities56 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police strengthens security measures in diplomatic enclave1 hour ago
-
Police, Peace Committee eliminate three terrorists in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago