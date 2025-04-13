AJK PM calls for holding trade exhibitions of the country-made products

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the importance of holding trade exhibitions of the country made across the country, including Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He expressed these views while visiting the Expo 2025 event organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

During his interaction with the media on this occasion, Prime Minister Haq commended the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce for hosting the Made in Gujranwala expo, describing it as a significant initiative to promote locally manufactured products.

"An exhibition of this nature should also take place in Azad Kashmir to ensure that Kashmiris can reap the benefits," he stated.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Gujranwala's vital role in the nation's industrial growth.

He also underscored the profound cultural, geographical, and religious ties that bind the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, calling them inseparable. Moreover, he toured the various stalls set up by different brands.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Prime Minister received a warm reception from Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan, President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Senior Vice President Ahmed Naveed Ranjha.

They also invited the Prime Minister to visit the Chamber of Commerce Gujranwala and presented a memorable shield to the PM.

The AJK PM was accompanied by Minister for Local Government Azad Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Minister for food Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim on this occasion.

