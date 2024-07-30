Open Menu

AJK PM Calls For Maintaining Road Network During Moonsoon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry has ordered that all necessary measures to be taken to keep the state's road network open for traffic during the monsoon season.

While chairing a high-level meeting at Azad Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad on Monday late, the AJK Prime Minister stressed the need for maintaining the roads to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

The meeting was convened to assess the damages caused by the monsoon rains to the road infrastructure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the meeting, the AJK PM directed the authorities to cancel the leaves of officers and staff from all the concerned departments including the State Disaster Management Authority, 1122, the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Police, the Administration and other related institutions.

He asked them to remain vigilant and ready to deal with any emergency situation that may arise due to the ongoing monsoon season.

The PM also directed the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to restore the alternative 7-kilometer road from Kohala to Muzaffarabad for heavy traffic.

Additionally, he instructed the authorities to submit daily reports on the closure and maintenance of roads across the region.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communications Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Bareech, Director General State Disaster Management Authority Masood ur Rehman, Commissioner and DIG Muzaffarabad division, and NHA officers via video conferencing.

