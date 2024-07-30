AJK PM Calls For Maintaining Road Network During Moonsoon
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry has ordered that all necessary measures to be taken to keep the state's road network open for traffic during the monsoon season.
While chairing a high-level meeting at Azad Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad on Monday late, the AJK Prime Minister stressed the need for maintaining the roads to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.
The meeting was convened to assess the damages caused by the monsoon rains to the road infrastructure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at the meeting, the AJK PM directed the authorities to cancel the leaves of officers and staff from all the concerned departments including the State Disaster Management Authority, 1122, the National Highway Authority (NHA), the Police, the Administration and other related institutions.
He asked them to remain vigilant and ready to deal with any emergency situation that may arise due to the ongoing monsoon season.
The PM also directed the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to restore the alternative 7-kilometer road from Kohala to Muzaffarabad for heavy traffic.
Additionally, he instructed the authorities to submit daily reports on the closure and maintenance of roads across the region.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Communications Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Bareech, Director General State Disaster Management Authority Masood ur Rehman, Commissioner and DIG Muzaffarabad division, and NHA officers via video conferencing.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago