AJK PM Calls For Media's Positive Role Projecting True Image Of Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that positive journalism was imperative for a healthy and democratic society.
The AJK premier said this while talking to a delegation of Baloch Press Club members led by Shamshad Ali Nizami which called on him in Baloch town of Poonch division on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion the AJK prime minister said that the media should present a true image of the society besides highlighting positive aspects of development in the state.
He assured the delegation that the problems of the journalists community would be solved on a priority basis.
On the occasion, the visiting delegation sought the PM's urgent attention towards the lack of space and funds for the press club.
The AJK PM agreed to both the demands and issued instructions to the administration for the provision of space and a cabin for the press club.
The journalist delegation was comprised of Malik Yasin Tahir, Sardar Imtiaz, Khalid Mughal and others.
APP/ahr/378
