Open Menu

AJK PM Calls For Media's Positive Role Projecting True Image Of Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

AJK PM calls for media's positive role projecting true image of society

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that positive journalism was imperative for a healthy and democratic society.

The AJK premier said this while talking to a delegation of Baloch Press Club members led by Shamshad Ali Nizami which called on him in Baloch town of Poonch division on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK prime minister said that the media should present a true image of the society besides highlighting positive aspects of development in the state.

He assured the delegation that the problems of the journalists community would be solved on a priority basis.

On the occasion, the visiting delegation sought the PM's urgent attention towards the lack of space and funds for the press club.

The AJK PM agreed to both the demands and issued instructions to the administration for the provision of space and a cabin for the press club.

The journalist delegation was comprised of Malik Yasin Tahir, Sardar Imtiaz, Khalid Mughal and others.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

2 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

2 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

2 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

2 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

3 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

5 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan