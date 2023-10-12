AJK PM calls for teachers' fair, healthy role to produce quality future architects of the nation

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while acknowledging the overall healthy role of teachers in nation building, has said that teachers were the real heroes and true architects of a healthy society.

While talking to a teachers' delegation that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Wednesday, the PM said that the responsibility of the refinement of society rests on the shoulders of teachers who serve as key actors in shaping the future of the nation by nurturing young minds, imparting knowledge and unlocking intellectual potential.

Describing teaching as a prophetic profession, he said that teachers must play their proactive role to improve the standard and quality of education in the region.

"Teachers must perform their duties honestly, give hundred percent results, and make sure that the future of children is bright", he said.

He said that the government was cognizant of the problems being faced by the teaching community. He assured the delegation that in addition to teachers' promotions, all their problems would be solved on a priority basis.

"A cabinet committee has been constituted to solve the problems of teachers", the PM said, adding that suspended teachers would be reinstated.The government, he said, would ensure the protection of peoples' rights as per the constitution and law of the land.

"I will continue to fight for the constitutional rights of the people of Azad Kashmir", he said, adding that when we talk about our legitimate rights we must not forget our duties and obligations towards the state.In order to improve the overall performance of government offices and departments, the PM said that biometric attendance has been made compulsory in schools, colleges and other government institutions.

Anwaar said that in the second phase, biometric systems would be linked to the AG office directly to keep track of the employees' attendance.

The Prime Minister said that he would ensure a hundred percent implementation of the quota system in the education department. He said that the government was giving subsidies worth 62 billion rupees.Senior Minister Colonel Waqar Ahmad Noor was also present on this occasion.

/ AHR.