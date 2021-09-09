Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday appealed to the international community to move ahead to play their role for stopping the genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday appealed to the international community to move ahead to play their role for stopping the genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the 30th meeting of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir in the Federal metropolis, he drew the attention of the international community towards the deteriorating situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir and called for providing protections to the Kashmiri journalists .

He highly commended the role of journalists for discharging their professional duties despite a ban imposed by the occupation authorities.

He said liberation of occupied Kashmir and development of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be the top priorities of his government and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal.

He appreciated the role of the management of KPL and Pakistan cricket board for organizing an international event in Azad Kashmir which helped in promoting tourism and generating economic activities in the state.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chairman of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi who presided over the meeting, said that India has failed to crush the freedom movement with the use of military force and now has imposed restrictions on the media to suppress the popular voice of the Kashmiri people.

He regretted that international human rights organizations are not taking actions against Indian government and even not playing their role in stopping the genocide of Kashmiri people.

The meeting adopted a unanimous resolution paying rich tributes to Syed Ali Gillani for his unprecedented services rendered for liberating occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar, on this occasion, briefed the audience of the steps taken by the Ministry for projecting the Kashmir issue at international level and said the matter regarding registration of fake case against the family of Syed Ali Gillani by the Indian occupational forces will be raised at international level.