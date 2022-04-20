UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Calls On Imran Khan At Banigala

Published April 20, 2022

AJK PM calls on Imran Khan at Banigala

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on PTI Chairman and ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at his residence at Bani-Gala on Wednesday and thanked him for his support

During the meeting, the duo discussed at length the issues of mutual concern especially the matters relating to the formation of government in the AJK.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were also present in the meeting. Ilyas thanked the PTI chairman for his nomination for the post of Prime Minister AJK.

The PTI chairman on the occasion extended his heartfelt felicitations to the visiting leader on assuming the office as Prime Minister. Expressing his contentment over the peaceful transition of power in AJK, Khan said that the government led by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas reflects the true aspirations of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The PTI chief while appreciating Ilyas's services and commitment to the party stressed the need for implementing the party's vision of across-the-board accountability in the region.On the occasion, PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan briefed PTI Chairman Imran Khan about his government's 90-day action plan. Regarding the restoration of accountability law in AJK, the PM informed him that instructions have been issued to the AJK Chief Secretary regarding amendments to the Accountability Act.

He said that as per the PTI's election manifesto, necessary instructions have been issued to concerned authorities/departments for providing the provision of basic amenities to masses, enhancing development process and initiating mega projects in the region.Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the PTI government in the AJK would work in line with the vision of the party chairman Imran Khan.

Within 90 days, he said, change in Azad Kashmir would be visible. The system of government, he said, would be run in consultation with the workers, the parliamentary party and the cabinet. He said steps will be taken to resolve the pending issues.

"The offices of ministers and government officials, including the Prime Minister's Secretariat, will remain open to the public at all times", he said adding that timely redressal of public grievances would be ensured. He said that his government was fully prepared to meet the expectations the people of AJK have attached to the PTI.

He said that strengthening ideological ties between Azad Kashmir and Pakistan was the PTI government's top priority. app/ahr

