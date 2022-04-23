AJK PM calls on President Sultan

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House on Saturday.

Both the leaders discussed the issues of mutual concern and took a strong notice of the stepped-up human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Reiterating their commitment of establishing good governance, they resolved that good governance was key to resolve the problems and improving the living standard of the people. Good governance, they observed, was imperative for achieving the loft goal of self-sufficiency. Both the leaders vowed to make Azad Kashmir a true base camp of freedom movement.

Meanwhile, AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while talking to various delegations said that Kashmiris living in IIOJK and abroad should lodge a strong protest on the occasion of Modi's visit to Srinagar on April 24.

The president said that diaspora communities settled in the United Kingdom and other European countries must stage forceful protests to expose Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

He said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference's call for protest on the occasion of Modi's visit to Srinagar on April 24 should be made a success.

Referring to Modi's despicable attempt to change the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019, the AJK president said that after stripping the region of its special status, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was now hatching conspiracies to change the demographics of Kashmir by issuing fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus.

He said that the Indian government had also granted land to 4,000 non-state Hindu investors, which he said was a part of the government's settler colonialism policy.