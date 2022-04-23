UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Calls On President Sultan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 08:48 PM

AJK PM calls on President Sultan

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House on Saturday.

Both the leaders discussed the issues of mutual concern and took a strong notice of the stepped-up human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Reiterating their commitment of establishing good governance, they resolved that good governance was key to resolve the problems and improving the living standard of the people. Good governance, they observed, was imperative for achieving the loft goal of self-sufficiency. Both the leaders vowed to make Azad Kashmir a true base camp of freedom movement.

Meanwhile, AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while talking to various delegations said that Kashmiris living in IIOJK and abroad should lodge a strong protest on the occasion of Modi's visit to Srinagar on April 24.

The president said that diaspora communities settled in the United Kingdom and other European countries must stage forceful protests to expose Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

He said that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference's call for protest on the occasion of Modi's visit to Srinagar on April 24 should be made a success.

Referring to Modi's despicable attempt to change the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019, the AJK president said that after stripping the region of its special status, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was now hatching conspiracies to change the demographics of Kashmir by issuing fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus.

He said that the Indian government had also granted land to 4,000 non-state Hindu investors, which he said was a part of the government's settler colonialism policy.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Protest Hurriyat Conference Visit Jammu Srinagar United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir April August 2019 All Government Million

Recent Stories

SHCC seals 768 healthcare establishments

SHCC seals 768 healthcare establishments

1 minute ago
 Main procession of Yaum-e-Ali (RA) concludes peace ..

Main procession of Yaum-e-Ali (RA) concludes peacefully

1 minute ago
 Minister attends main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R. ..

Minister attends main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)

1 minute ago
 Finland's Foreign Minister Says No Point in Delayi ..

Finland's Foreign Minister Says No Point in Delaying NATO Membership Application

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi's visit to ..

Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi's visit to IIOJK on Sunday: AJK PM

37 minutes ago
 Country's gross water storage capacity to increase ..

Country's gross water storage capacity to increase 11.7 MAF

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.