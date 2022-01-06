AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discusses upcoming civic polls, promotion of tourism in AJK:

UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the federal metropolis to discuss the holding of local bodies election in Azad Kashmir in the mid of this year

According to the AJK Government's handout, the meeting also reviewed and discussed plans to promote tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

According to the handout, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that the government of Pakistan was taking concrete steps to take full advantage of the immense potential of the tourism sector in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Northern Areas and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that providing employment to local people through eco-tourism and conserving the natural beauty of these areas are among the top priorities of the government of Pakistan, it added.

