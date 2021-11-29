AJK PM calls on Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Monday called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor house here.

The Governor, on the occasion, said that the Kashmiri people had presented unprecedented sacrifices during their struggle for seven decades and India during the same period of time could not lowered the morale of Kashmiris in spite of all tactics.

He said that Pakistan would continue its support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said, "We stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris on Kashmir issue.' The AJK PM said that the international community should come forward to pressurize India for resolving the issue of IIOJK for sustainable peace in the region.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear policy on IIOJK and we were agreed with the policies of PM Imran Khan.

He said that the AJK would be purge of corruption following the vision of PM Imran Khan to make it prosperous.