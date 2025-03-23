Open Menu

AJK PM Celebrates Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq marked Pakistan Day by highlighting the significance of the March 23, 1940, resolution.

According to AJK PM office, he termed it a comprehensive roadmap for the emergence of a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

The resolution, presented at the Lahore summit, introduced the concept of a united homeland for Muslims, identifying areas to be included in Pakistan.

This vision was finally achieved on August 14, 1947, under Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's leadership.

Haq emphasized the sacrifices made during the Pakistan movement and acknowledged the participation of Kashmiri representatives in the Lahore summit.

He stressed that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and expressed hope for the realization of "Takmeel e Pakistan".

