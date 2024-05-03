Open Menu

AJK PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM

AJK PM chairs cabinet meeting

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting was held here on Friday with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair.

The participants of the cabinet meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The meeting approved forming a cabinet committee to oversee and improve the law and order situation in the liberated territory.

The committee, comprising members Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Barich, and Inspector General of Police Sohail Habib Tajik, would be headed by senior minister Col.

(retired) Waqar Ahmed.

The committee shall have all the powers to take all necessary measures to improve the law and order situation in this part of the AJK region.

Besides AJK ministers, senior bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary and IGP of AJK, were also present on this occasion.

APP/ahr/378/

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Law And Order Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

24 minutes ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

36 minutes ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

36 minutes ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

36 minutes ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

36 minutes ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

36 minutes ago
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

50 minutes ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

50 minutes ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

54 minutes ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

52 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..

52 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan