AJK PM chairs cabinet meeting

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting was held here on Friday with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair.

The participants of the cabinet meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The meeting approved forming a cabinet committee to oversee and improve the law and order situation in the liberated territory.

The committee, comprising members Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Barich, and Inspector General of Police Sohail Habib Tajik, would be headed by senior minister Col.

(retired) Waqar Ahmed.

The committee shall have all the powers to take all necessary measures to improve the law and order situation in this part of the AJK region.

Besides AJK ministers, senior bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary and IGP of AJK, were also present on this occasion.

